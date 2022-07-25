LuizaLabs from ‘Magalu’ has 50 remote and in-person job openings

A lot of people don’t know, but Magazine Luiza has a technology and innovation laboratory called LuizaLabs. There, products and services have been created with a focus on retail and customers’ shopping experience since 2014. They are engineers and developers – who think all the time about innovation – working to revolutionize.

Read more: Opportunities! Magazine Luiza opens new job vacancies

The novelty is that more job openings in the LuizaLabs team were made available. See how to apply.

Magalu recently opened nearly one hundred technology jobs. Hiring is for all modalities, that is, there are opportunities in remote, hybrid and face-to-face regimes. In addition to the possibility of immediate hiring, the offer is also for the talent bank, internship and trainee.

Job vacancies: LuizaLabs

These job opportunities at LuizaLabs open up a range of opportunities for experienced technology professionals who want to join a large company. Today the laboratory is a reference in innovation.

Not to mention the flexibility working hours and benefits offered to employees, such as medical assistance, scholarships and many others.

Among the opportunities, some are affirmative vacancies for people with disabilities and others exclusive for women. For on-site positions, those selected must be available to work in the laboratory in São Paulo.

The application is being carried out on Magazine Luiza’s careers website, but through LinkedIn it is also easy to find the list of job vacancies that are open at LuizaLabs.

Check out some of the available positions below: