Lula goes up and the difference for Bolsonaro goes to 13

A survey by the FSB Institute, commissioned by the BTG Pactual bank and released today, points former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) ahead in the presidential race, with 44% of voting intentions in a tested scenario with 12 names in the stimulated poll. —when respondents are given a pre-candidate list. In comparison with the poll carried out two weeks ago, the PT rose three percentage points.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) follows in second place, with 31%. It fluctuated one point down within the margin of error, which is plus or minus two percentage points. As a result, the gap between Lula and Bolsonaro went from 9 to 13 percentage points.

Former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) was third, keeping 9% of voting intentions.

Senator Simone Tebet (MDB) fluctuated two points down, from 4% to 2%. Federal deputy André Janones (Avante) fluctuated one down, from 3% to 2%. The businessman Pablo Marçal (Pros), in turn, was stable with 1%.

Political scientist Luiz Felipe D’Avila (Novo), former deputy José Maria Eymael (DC), trade unionist Vera Lucia (PSTU), professor Sofia Manzano (PCB), federal deputy Luciano Bivar (União Brasil) and Leonardo Pericles (UP) did not score more than 1%.

By the margin of error, Tebet, Janones, D’Avila, Eymael, Vera, Manzano, Bivar and Pericles are technically tied.

5% of respondents opted for none of the options, while 2% declared a null or blank vote, and another 3% did not know how to respond.

The survey polled 2,000 voters by phone between July 22 and 24. The survey’s confidence index is 95%. The survey cost BRL 128,957.83 and was registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under the number BR-05938/2022.

First round

stimulated research

Squid (EN): 44%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 31%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 9%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 2%

André Janones (Forward): 2%

Pablo Marcal (Pros): 1%

Felipe D’Ávila (New)*: 0%

José Maria Eymael (DC)*: 0%

Vera Lúcia (PSTU)*: 0%

Sofia Manzano (PCB)*: 0%

Luciano Bivar (União Brasil)*: 0%

Leonardo Pericles (UP)*: 0%

None: 5%

White/null: 2%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 3%

* The sum of the voting intentions of these candidates is 1%.

Spontaneous search

The FSB institute also carried out a survey of spontaneous responses to the Presidency of the Republic — when respondents do not receive a previous list with the names of the pre-candidates. In this scenario, Lula remained with 40% of the voting intentions, and Bolsonaro registered the same 30% of the previous round.

Ciro was also stable, with 3%, and Tebet fluctuated one point down, from 1% to 0%.

Squid (EN): 40%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 30%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 3%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 0%

Others: 2%

None: 6%

White/null: 4%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 15%

second round

The survey also ran five runoff simulations. Lula would beat Bolsonaro, Ciro and Tebet, while the current president would lose to Ciro and draw with Tebet.

Scene 1

Lula and Bolsonaro fluctuated within the margin of error in relation to the previous survey. The PT had 53% and went to 54%, while the current president fluctuated from 37% to 36%.

Squid (EN): 54%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 36%

None: 4%

White/null: 3%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 2%

Scenario 2

Squid (EN): 48%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 32%

None: 12%

White/null: 6%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 2%

Scenario 3

Squid (EN): 54%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 25%

None: 13%

White/null: 6%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 2%

Scenario 4

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 49%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 38%

None: 7%

White/null: 4%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 1%

Scenario 5

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 41%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 41%

None: 11%

White/null: 4%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 2%

about the institute

FSB Pesquisa is an institute founded in 2008 and linked to the FSB Comunicação group, which provides services to companies and public bodies. The company has carried out surveys on voting intentions for president since the 2010 election. These surveys are mainly carried out through interviews with voters over the phone by trained operators.