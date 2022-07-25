Lula has 44% against Bolsonaro’s 31%, says BTG/FSB poll

In an eventual 2nd round, PT would win with 54% of the votes; current president scores 36%

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) leads the electoral race with 44% of the voting intentions, according to a BTG Pactual/FSB poll released this Monday (25.Jul.2022). President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is in 2nd place, with 31%. Here’s the intact of the survey (2 MB).

The institute heard 2,000 voters by phone from July 22 to 24, 2022. The poll was registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under the number BR-05938/2022. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The research was contracted by Banco BTG Pactual for R$ 128,957.83.

Following Lula and Bolsonaro are:

Felipe D’Ávila (Novo), José Maria Eymael (DC), Vera Lúcia (PSTU), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Luciano Bivar (União Brasil) and Leonardo Péricles (UP) did not score. According to the survey, together they add up to 1%.

Those who would not vote for any of the candidates presented add up to 5%. Another 2% said they would vote blank or null and 3% did not know how to respond.

2nd TURN

The research simulated several scenarios in the 2nd round. In a confrontation between Lula and Bolsonaro, the PT has 54% of the votes. The current Chief Executive has 36%.

Here are the 2nd round scenarios tested by the BTG/FSB survey:

Lula vs Bolsonaro:

Squid – 54%;

Bolsonaro – 36%;

none – 4%;

blank/null – 3%;

do not know or did not answer – 2%.

Lula vs Ciro Gomes:

Squid – 48%;

Ciro Gomes – 32%;

none – 12%;

blank/null – 6%;

do not know or did not answer – 2%.

Bolsonaro vs Ciro Gomes:

Ciro Gomes – 49%;

Bolsonaro – 38%;

none – 7%;

blank/null – 4%;

do not know or did not answer – 1%.

Lula vs Simone Tebet:

Squid – 54%;

Simone Tebet – 25%;

none – 13%;

blank/null – 6%;

do not know or did not answer – 2%.

Bolsonaro vs Simone Tebet:

Simone Tebet – 41%;

Bolsonaro – 41%;

none – 11%;

blank/null – 4%;

do not know or did not answer – 2%.

ECONOMIC SCENARIO

The BTG/FSB survey also indicates the population’s perception of the current situation of the Brazilian economy:

In crisis, struggling to recover 60% (previously 58%);

60% (previously 58%); In crisis but starting to recover 32% (previously 34%);

32% (previously 34%); Experiencing a good economic moment 6% (previously 5%).

The survey also indicates a drop in the percentage of people who say they believe that prices will continue to increase in the next 3 months. Two weeks ago it was 54%, now 46%.

Regarding the drop in fuel prices, 54% claim to see a reduction. Already 38% say that prices are higher and 5% say they see no change.

After being told that fuel prices have dropped in recent weeks, 38% of respondents say the federal government is responsible for the drop.

PEC OF GOODNESS

The BTG/FSB also indicates the population’s knowledge of the changes in the PEC (Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution) of the benefits:

88% are aware of the increase in Auxílio Brasil to R$ 600.00;

77% know about the gas voucher; and

65% know about the truck driver valley.

Most approve the measures:

80% approve the gas voucher;

77% approve the increase in Auxílio Brasil to R$ 600.00; and

70% approve the truck driver voucher.

However, for most the measures are temporary:

84% think that the truck driver’s voucher is temporary;

73% think the gas voucher is temporary;

72% think that the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600.00 is temporary.

The survey also indicates that 50% say that the PEC measures do not influence the decision to vote for president at all. Another 11% say they have little influence. Already 19% say that the measures influence a lot in the voting decision, while 18% say they influence more or less. Those who do not know or have not responded are 2%.

POWERDATA

Search PowerDate held from July 17 to 19 shows Lula with 43% of voting intentions against 37% for Bolsonaro.

In an eventual 2nd round between the 2, Lula would win with 51% of the votes. Bolsonaro scores 38%.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data were collected from July 17 to 19, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 309 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-07122/2022.

