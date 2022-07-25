Man leaves BRL 16,000 tip for waitress at cafe

American waitress Mariana Lambert was surprised by one of the customers at Alfredo’s Pizza Cafe in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on June 16. When paying the bill of only US$ 13, about R$ 71, she noticed that she received as a tip US$ 3 thousand, the equivalent of R$ 16 thousand.

Customer Eric Smith had purchased a Stromboli, which was worth more than 230 times less than what he ended up paying.

“It really meant a lot to me because everyone is going through hard times. It really touched my heart. I still can’t believe it. I’m still in shock,” the waitress told ABC television last Tuesday when the case came to light.

According to Mariana, the money from the tip will be spent on paying some bills and on a vacation trip she intends to take with her family.

On the invoice, Smith left the following message: ‘Tips for Jesus’. In social networks, it is possible to find photos of users who paid generous tips also accompanied by the same text. According to the website Business Insider, it is part of a movement started in 2013 by businessman Jack Selby.

Mariana Lambert’s manager at the property went after the customer to confirm that the payment was real.

“We swiped his card, and everything was approved. We took his ID and took pictures of everything. They waited a while to make sure it was legit and it turned out to be real.”