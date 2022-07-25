Manu Gavassi removes silicone from breasts and adheres to radical change

Manu Gavassi removes silicone from her breasts and adheres to radical change: “Judged and ridiculed”

Actress, singer and BBB2o participant, Manu Gavassi has been going through a visible transformation process since leaving the Globo reality show. This time, the artist decided to make the explant of her breasts silicone.

This was not the only radical decision that Manu Gavassi has taken in recent times. After leaving reality, the famous “abandoned” social networks, stopped straightening her hair and entered a process of change far beyond the external.

According to Manu Gavassi, the “character” of the reality show no longer exists. “I created this persona that is the ‘wrong girl’, since before the BBB, and I used it throughout the show because I knew I would be judged and ridiculed a lot for my choice. At that moment, it was great to react with humor. Leaving the BBB, my , my plan worked, it didn’t make sense to use that humor anymore. It was more pulling me back than putting me forward.”said Manu, in interview with the newspaper O Globo.

SINGER EXPLAINS EXPLANATORY: “I WANTED TO SELF-AFFIRM”

In an interview, Manu Gavassi explained the reason to stop straightening the hair and remove the silicone. “I am in a movement of questioning everything. Why did they tell me my hair had to be like this [alisado] and I believed all my life? Wouldn’t you love to use it as it was in childhood? I got new silicone, at age 24, at a time when I wanted to assert myself, now I’m a woman, people. I grew up And, years later, I thought I never felt good about it. So now, older, I reversed it, took it off and I feel great. are questions“, analyzed the famous.