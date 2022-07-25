Manu Gavassi shows PT star in show and reaffirms “clear political position”

On a tour that began in the Northeast, the singer and ex-BBB member pointed to the screen with the party symbol, while singing “It must be horrible to sleep without me” edit
247 – Former BBB Manu Gavassi, of recognized musical talent, took advantage of the debut of her tour last Friday in Natal (RN) to reaffirm that she votes for Lula —PT candidate— in the October elections.
The singer had already declared her vote for PT and used an excerpt from her song “Deve Ser Horrível Dormir Sem Mim” to once again show her option, as recorded in UOL’s Splash column.
One of the parts of the song says “clear political stance”. At that moment, Manu pointed to the red screen, which quickly displays a white star, the star that symbolizes PT.
Although super fast, the audience noticed the action and screamed right after the star appeared on the screen.
Manu Gavassi’s tour continues through Brazil. The singer, who took third place in the “BBB 20”, performs in Fortaleza, Recife (24/7), Campinas – SP (29/7), São Paulo (7/8), Rio de Janeiro (14/8 ), Belo Horizonte (8/19), Porto Alegre (8/20) and Curitiba (8/28).
