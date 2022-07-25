March for Jesus in ES has Bolsonaro, giant gun and PT coffin

São Paulo – Bolsonarists received the pre-candidate for re-election to the Presidency of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with a giant gun in March for Jesus in Vitória, Espírito Santo, this Saturday (23). The act organized by sectors of the evangelical church managed to unite the improbable into one: all the violence, hate and death symbolized by the weapons and the message of love and life preached in the Bible for Jesus.

In addition to the giant replica of a revolver, which Bolsonaro’s supporter had made and paraded through the streets of Vitória pulled by a luxurious yellow car, there was yet another display of hatred. Or perhaps another threat amid the escalation of political violence: the parade of a replica of a coffin painted with the colors and flag of the PT.

Three weeks ago, municipal guard and PT leader Marcelo Arruda was murdered by a Bolsonarista. The killer, Jorge Guaranho, invaded Marcelo’s 50th birthday party. He entered shooting and shouting “here is Bolsonaro, you sons of bitches” at a birthday whose theme was Lula and the PT.

In his speech in Vitória, Bolsonaro once again threatened a coup against democracy, with the old speech of combating “communism”. “I bend my knees, I raise my thoughts to you and I ask that the Brazilian people do not experience the pain of communism”, said the pre-candidate. Bolsonaro says nothing about the almost 700,000 dead as a result of the covid-19 pandemic. Nor does it refer to measures to contain the advance of hunger, which affects more than 33 million people in the country.

The organization of the event had banned speeches from all politicians and pre-candidates. The only foreseen exception was President Bolsonaro. The March was convened by the National Evangelical Forum for Social and Political Action.

After the March for Jesus, Bolsonaro took the opportunity for another motorcycle, accompanied by supporters. The group traveled from Vitória airport to neighboring Vila Velha. Police forces coordinated by the Army provided security for Bolsonaro. Today he participates in the PL convention that will confirm his candidacy and that of his deputy, General Braga Netto (PL).

Replica of PT’s box in act to Bolsonaro this Saturday. Three weeks ago, a bolsonarista killed PT on his birthday. Photo: Social Networks

