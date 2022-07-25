Marcos Oliveira, aka Beiçola, talks about hospital discharge: ‘I still have to recover’ | celebrities



Marcos Oliveira talks about hospital discharge – Reproduction / Instagram

Marcos Oliveira talks about hospital dischargePlayback / Instagram

Published 07/23/2022 15:59

Rio – Marcos Oliveira, the eternal Beiçola of “A Grande Família”, used social networks this Saturday afternoon to give details about his hospital discharge, granted last Tuesday. The actor was hospitalized on July 12 at the Souza Aguiar Municipal Hospital, in Rio, to undergo surgery for a urethral fistula, a kind of anomaly that allows urine to leak into other organs that are unrelated to the urethra.

“Hi guys. I’m back home,” he announced via Instagram. “I still have to recover, but the tickets keep coming: pharmacy, electricity, rent, market and to complicate matters, I can’t leave the house for now”, he said, in the caption of the post, where he asks for the support of those who can make donations through pix.

According to Marcos, the recovery process will force him to do another 45 days of rest at home. “I want to get out of this situation soon and get back to work,” he said in a video.

In May of this year, the actor had already said that he would be facing financial difficulties. “I’m in need of help. It’s not much, but if you can help me, I’ll be very grateful, because it’s just me and my dogs,” he said. At the time, the comedian even said that he felt embarrassed about having to ask for support to meet his basic needs.