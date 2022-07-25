Marília Mendonça’s mother takes the singer’s son to accompany Murilo Huff’s show, the child’s father

During the presentation, he sang “De Quem É a Culpa?”, one of Marília’s hits, and took the two to the stage.

Mother of the eternal Queen of Sofrência, Dona Ruth was accompanied by none other than the son of Marília Mendonça to attend the show of her ex-son-in-law, the singer Murilo Huff, father of the child, who performed in Goiânia, on the night of this Sunday ( 24). The two together were a show apart in the presentation.

Little Leo, 2 years and 7 months old, was the attraction of the show and already entered the scene on his father’s lap, who went up with the child on stage, with the right to a tight hug. Dona Ruth was also accompanied all the time by her husband, athlete Devyd Fabrício. Murilo Huff did one of the shows at Luan Santana City Festival. The musician paid tribute to Marília Mendonça, who would have turned 27 on the 22nd.

During the performance, he sang “De Quem É a Culpa?”, one of Marília’s hits, and as the song began, he went to his son and grandmother, Dona Ruth, to pick them up and lead them to the stage. On the singer’s birthday, Murilo paid tribute to Marília on his social networks: “Today will be a little more difficult than the others”, he said in the caption of the publication, with a photo next to the artist.

On the night of July 21st, the release of “Decretos Reais” took place, an unprecedented EP by the singer with songs written by the Queen of Sofrência herself as a posthumous tribute. Marília’s social networks were updated with a photo of her work. “The non-transferable crown shines as always on us, eternal subjects,” said the singer’s Twitter post.