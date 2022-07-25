Maurício Mattar says that Guilherme de Pádua ‘lived harassing men’ | celebrities

Playback: Instagram Maurício Mattar reports harassment by Guilherme de Pádua

With the launch of the series “Pacto Brutal” that details the story of the murder of actress Daniella Perez, the crime, which took place 30 years ago, has once again become a topic in the country. Guilherme Pádua, one of those responsible for killing Daniella, at the time, was an actor and played opposite the young woman in the soap opera “De Corpo e Alma”, written by the actress’s mother, the writer Glória Perez. According to Maurício Mattar, from an early age, Guilherme already had an unhealthy behavior.

In an interview, Maurício said that, behind the scenes of the musical play Blue Jeans, in 1991, from Padua he already tried to see his penis. “Whenever I was going to change clothes, Guilherme glued me to me, kept looking at me from the side and even asked me to show my penis”, said the artist.



“I remember that at the time of ‘Blue Jeans’ he was constantly harassing men, as if it were a disease, compulsively. It was very unpleasant. He said that he had sex with men since he arrived in Rio de Janeiro, where the play was being performed. Apparently he was bi. He said that to move up in life he would have sex with whoever he needed to,” added Mattar.

Padua’s sexuality was also mentioned by the prosecutor in the case José Muiños Piñeiro Filho in testimony for the series.

