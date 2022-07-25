Maurício Mattar says that Guilherme de Pádua was “harassing men”

Guilherme de Pádua, one of those responsible for the murder of actress Daniella Perez, asked to see Maurício Mattar’s genitals. The actor told in an interview that, behind the scenes of a musical, Padua tried to see his genitals.

“Whenever I was going to change clothes, Guilherme would stick to me, look at me from the side and even ask me to show my penis”, said the actor, who claimed to have taken place in the show Blue Jeans, in 1991.

“I remember that at the time of Blue Jeans he was constantly harassing men, as if it were a disease, compulsively. It was very unpleasant. He said that he had sex with men since he arrived in Rio de Janeiro, where the play was being performed. Apparently he was bi. He said that to move up in life he would have sex with whoever he needed,” Mattar added, according to IstoÉ magazine.

Daniella Perez was murdered by Guilherme and his wife, Paula Thomaz. Gloria Perez’s daughter acted with Pádua in the soap opera De Corpo e Alma, written by Glória when the crime happened.

In the HBO Max documentary Pacto Brutal, prosecutor José Muiños Piñeiro Filho revealed that the former actor offered to show police officers his penis to prove that he had not committed some kind of crime.

Guilherme de Pádua and Paula Thomaz were convicted of aggravated murder for clumsy reasons five years after the crime. He, 19 years old, and she, 18 years and 6 months old. However, with only seven years in prison, they were placed on parole.