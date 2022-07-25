MG starts issuing the new National Identity Card in the coming days – Nacional

(photo: TSE Divulgao)

The first National Identity Cards (CIN) will be issued in Rio Grande do Sul, starting next Tuesday (7/26). In the following days, it will be the turn of the civil identification agencies in Acre, Distrito Federal, Gois, Minas Gerais and Paraná to start issuing the new document. According to the Federal Revenue, in the other states there is still no forecast for the start of the issuance.

According to Decree No. 10,977/2022, the new identity card will adopt the registration number in the Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPF) as a general, unique and valid registration for the entire country. There will be biographical and biometric validations before the document is issued.

At this first moment, new identities will only be issued for citizens who have the information in the CPF according to their updated certificates. Citizens who do not have or have incorrect information on the CPF may use the remote service channels of the Federal Revenue Service to resolve the situation.

According to the IRS, in the future, the civil identification bodies themselves will make new registrations and updates in the CPF.

How to correct information in CPF

The updating of information on the CPF can be performed free of charge on the Internet, on the website of the Federal Revenue Service.

In some situations, the procedure generates a care protocol. In these cases, the citizen can send their documents to the IRS by e-mail.

During this period, it is necessary to send the following documents to update the CPF by e-mail: official identity document with photo; birth certificate or marriage certificate, if the identity document does not include place of birth, parentage or date of birth; proof of address; face photo (selfie) of the citizen (or legal guardian, if applicable) holding their own identity document;

If the citizen is 16 or 17 years old, the applicant’s official photo ID may be requested (one of the parents). For minors under 16 years of age, guardians or guardians, you will need: official identity document with photo of the applicant (one of the parents, guardian, or guardian); in addition to a document proving guardianship or responsibility for the custody, as the case may be, of the incapable person.

For disabled citizens over 18 years of age (requested by a relative up to the 3rd degree) it will be necessary to present: medical report attesting to the disability; official identification document with photo of the applicant (spouse, cohabitant, ascendant, descendant or collateral relative up to the 3rd degree); and document proving the relationship.