Monkeypox: see list of symptoms and how to protect yourself | Health

Declared this Saturday (23) as a global health emergency, monkeypox often causes rashes on the skin, which spread over the body.

Here are the most common early symptoms:

fever

headache

muscle aches

back pain

swollen nodes (lymph nodes)

chills

exhaustion

Within 1 to 3 days (sometimes longer) after the fever appears, the patient develops a rash, usually starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body.

Lesions go through five stages before falling off, according to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The illness usually lasts for 2 to 4 weeks.

How do you know if skin irritation could be the disease?

1 of 1 Microscope image shows monkeypox virus — Photo: Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP Microscope image shows monkeypox virus — Photo: Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP

O use of masksO detachment and the sanitization of hands are ways to avoid contagion by monkeypox.

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reinforced the adoption of these measures, stressing that they also serve to protect against Covid-19.

“Such non-pharmacological measures, such as physical distancing whenever possible, the use of protective masks and frequent hand hygiene, have the power to protect the individual and the community not only against Covid-19, but also against other diseases. “, the agency said.

In an interview this Saturday (23), WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that, with the tools available, it will be possible to control the outbreak and stop transmission.

There are no specific treatments for monkeypox virus infections, according to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

However, the Monkeypox and smallpox viruses are genetically similarwhich means that drugs and vaccines to protect yourself from smallpox can also be used to prevent and treat monkeypox.

On the other hand, as smallpox was declared eradicated over 40 years ago, more current vaccines are in short supply. It is expected that with the WHO decision this Saturday, increase investment in immunizations and medicines.

Cases in Brazil and in the world

More than 16,000 cases have been reported in 75 countries, said the WHO director-general. The situation is more serious in Europe. In the rest of the world, the risk is relatively moderate. The Ministry of Health counted, until this Thursday (20), 592 cases in Brazil.

Saturday’s decision could lead to greater investment in the treatment of the disease and advance in the fight for vaccines, which are in short supply.

According to the director-general of the WHO, only half of the countries with recorded cases of monkeypox have guaranteed access to vaccines.

The WHO’s director of emergencies, Mike Ryan, says that being vaccinated does not provide instant protection against the disease.