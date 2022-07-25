Monkeypox: US reports two cases in children | Health

The United States reports for the first time two cases of monkeypox (monkeypox) in children. The information was released by the CDC, the country’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to US authorities informed last Friday (25), the cases are of a child in the state of California and another who is not a resident of the country.

WHO declares monkeypox a global health emergency

Monkeypox: see list of symptoms and how to protect yourself

The agency also said that both are in good health and are being treated. The cases are not related to each other and are “probably the result of domestic broadcast”, the Center said in a statement.

During a virtual conference, the deputy director of the CDC’s Division of Pathogens and High Consequence Pathology, Jennifer McQuiston, stated that it is not surprising that pediatric smallpox cases emerged at this time, but added that “there is no evidence so far that we are seeing this virus spread outside” the gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (MSM) communities.

The World Health Organization (WHO), however, states that anyone can contract or transmit monkeypox, regardless of their sexualityand that “stigmatizing people because of an illness is never okay”.

Illness is not spread by intimate contact alone

Specialists also point out that monkeypox cannot be considered a sexually transmitted infection (STI), given that the disease is also transmitted by close contact (face to face, skin to skin, etc.) or even through contaminated surfaces, such as clothes, towels, sheets.

Andrea Paula Bruno von Zuben, professor of epidemiology at the Faculty of Medical Sciences at the State University of Campinas (Unicamp), also explains that sexual contact is intimate and prolonged contacttherefore, as monkeypox is transmitted through secretions, lesions, or through the respiratory route, transmission through this type of contact is increasing among MSM.

“Then, [a varíola dos macacos] it is not considered an STI at this time because transmission by sexual fluid has not been proven. For now, that’s what the literature says epidemiologically, that’s what we understand,” she says.