Movie with Ben Affleck on Netflix will keep you on the edge of the couch and won’t let you blink for 125 minutes

Action films are distinguished from others by achieving extraordinary and contradictory feats. In the midst of plots full of twists and turns that unfold in conflicted environments, with characters either promoting arguments, fights and exchanges of fire or trying at all costs to get rid of them, surprising points of view abound on a seemingly outdated theme with no room for further comment. appreciations, largely because of the characters themselves in these stories, types that often orbit between the sanctity of self-sacrificing and pious heroes, whose greatest aspiration in life is the good of humanity, and an anomalous, deformed spirit, which is only realized in misfortune, his own and that of others, because he is sickeningly accustomed to the scarcity of feelings. In the same way that it scandalizes many, this dubiousness fascinates a good part of the public that resorts to plots that, in their own way, explain human weaknesses without praising them, but rather unraveling a panel so that the viewer can reach the most sensible conclusions, which fatally occurs, without anyone taking his hand and guiding him along the good path of cordura.

“Operação Fronteira” (2019) features five anti-heroes who go over moral principles in order to ensure that their families are no longer in need, which involves them in several situations, these, yes, frankly demeaning. JC Chandor, who co-wrote the screenplay with Oscar-winner Mark Boal, for “The Hurt Locker” (2008), directed by Kathryn Bigelow, adopts a remarkably sophisticated style in order to, first, suggest the moral ambivalence of its protagonists to, in a short time, in short, to make their ethical deformity the capital that will not redeem them, but comes very close. Chandor doesn’t tie a knot: in 2013, with “Até o Fim” (2013), he showed how far a man is capable of going down to stay at a safe distance from death; in the work of six years later, death even insinuates itself — and reveals the brutality of its presence already in the throes of the more than two hours over which the narrative stretches — but what effectively sets the tone here is the way it takes place. the clash between right and wrong, which mix without any ceremony.

The border to which the title alludes is the one that divides Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay, on the back and forth of the Paraná River. Santiago García, the Pope, is the contractor specializing in military works played by Oscar Isaac, himself a former Delta Force agent, a special operations group of the US Army, now based in Colombia. Still abundantly supplied with confidential information, thanks to the vast network of contacts established throughout his career as a soldier, García is always a few houses ahead of the authorities when it comes to the handling and seizure of narcotics. Through Yovanna, the informant played by Adria Arjona — and inexplicably dismissed shortly after she appears on screen — learns that one of the local cartel bosses is hiding $75 million in cash. To try the biggest adventure of your life, the first step is to surround yourself with a competent team, which will make any stop without being noticed. It’s his cue to go back to looking for Tom Davis, the Redfly; Charlie Hunnam’s brothers William, aka Ironhead, and Garrett Hedlund’s Ben Miller; and Francisco Morales, the Catfish, character of Pedro Pascal, each one able to play a role throughout the enterprise — and full of the necessary contempt for crises of conscience that the mission requires. It is precisely there that Chandor attacks the central theme of his story. The quintet’s journey through the bowels of South America turns out to be much, much more delicate than they ever imagined. The five are arranged, like pieces on a board, in scenarios where more than the clash with what they understand by values ​​such as friendship, loyalty, a sense of justice, their very survival is at a premium, and this trip ends in the worst way, especially for one of them. Proof that money can only buy what doesn’t matter.

Movie: Border Operation

Direction: JC Chandor

Year: 2019

Genre: Action

Note: 8/10