Murilo Huff reacts to the ‘complaint’ made by Marília Mendonça’s mother. Understand

Mother of Marília Mendonça, Dona Ruth recorded a video on your social network to ‘denounce’ the youngest son, João Gustavobecause, according to her, be wearing a shirt she gave to Murilo Hufffather of the countryman’s son, who received an emotional message on the day he would turn 27 years old last Friday.

“Murilo, look for your shirt at home. I gave you that shirt!”, said Ruth, asking her son to open his arms to show the look. “This shirt is mine!”, Gustavo shot. Upon seeing the video, Murilo then shot: “It’s explained then why I don’t find her”.

Marília Mendonça’s mother knows Murilo Huff’s affair

After the death of Marília Mendonça, victim of a plane crash in 2021, the only child of the sertaneja, Léo, the result of her relationship with Murilo Huff, had his custody divided between the artist’s father and mother, Ruth. This ended up promoting even more the union of the two, who now strive to fill the void left by the death of the mother, in the boy’s life.

In a recent participation in a cooking video on the recently launched channel of his ex-mother-in-law, Murilo Huff revealed that Ruth has already met the 27-year-old doctor from Goiás, Nicole Melo, with whom he has been in a relationship in recent months. “I’m not in any serious relationship, what came out is true, but I’m getting to know her. Even you met her”, said the sertanejo.

“I’ve already met. I know everything, you’re from inside the house, we have a loving relationship between mother and son”, guaranteed Ruth.

Maraisa reveals surprising advice from Marília Mendonça’s mother

Like Murilo Huff, Maraisa also participated in the channel that Dona Ruth launched on YouTube. And Maiara’s sister surprised by revealing that the strongest advice she received after the singer’s death came from Marília Mendonça’s mother.

According to the countrywoman, she was afraid to go back to doing shows – and consequently flying by plane – after the accident that killed her friend. And it was up to Dona Ruth to give the necessary strength she needed to face the situation head on. “I used to say: ‘I don’t want any more, I’m not going to go out to work anymore’. And Dona Ruth said to me: ‘And how are you going to work? You’re not going to go out? You have to fly, yes! your family?’. In one of the moments when you were suffering the most in your entire life! This is a struggle that, I know, that you have to face every day”, described the artist, emotional.