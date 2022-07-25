Musk had relationships with wife of Google co-founder, says newspaper | Technology

Musk reportedly had an affair with the wife of Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google and his friend


Elon Musk , CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is said to have been involved in a brief romantic affair with the wife of Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google and Tesla investor. The case prompted Brin to file for divorce earlier this year and ended the long friendship between the tech billionaires, according to sources cited in a report in the business daily The Wall Street Journal.

Brin and Nicole Shanahan divorced in January this year, shortly after the executive became aware of the affair, which would have started in December last year at the Art Basel art fair in Miami, the newspaper says. Sources told the WSJ that at the time of the case the couple was already separated, but continued to live in the same house.

The sources further indicated that Brin and Nicole were experiencing difficulties in their marriage at the time, largely linked to the stress linked to the Covid-19 pandemic and caring for the couple’s 3-year-old daughter.
In addition, the Google co-founder has, in recent months, withdrawn investments from several Musk companies. In 2008, Brin had invested $500,000 in Tesla.

According to the divorce court documents, the two cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation, and the lawsuit was reportedly filed just weeks after Brin learned of the affair, according to the WSJ.

The disagreement between the two billionaires is one of a series of personal problems Musk has grappled with as he grapples with challenges in his business, including production disruptions at factories owned by Tesla, the electric car maker, and a legal battle over its desire to withdraw its $44 billion bid to buy Twitter.

Earlier this month, Business Insider magazine reported that the billionaire had twins in November last year with Shivon Zilis, director of Operations and Special Projects at Neuralink, one of Musk’s companies. The American publication had access to a petition in which the two ask an Austin judge for permission to change the babies’ names. In all, Musk has nine children.

*With international agencies

