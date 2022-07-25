Netflix releases new trailer for the series based on the comics

The Dream has woken up and is ready to reconquer his kingdom.

A new trailer in sandman, Netflix’s upcoming comic book adaptation, was unveiled today at San Diego Comic-Con during the series’ panel. In the preview we can see more than Tom Sturridge as Morpheus, the Dreaming, after he was released from his prison after a century. In addition, we see more than Joanna Constantine (Jenna Coleman) and the other Endless.

Check out the trailer below:

The Sandman relies on the direct involvement of the Neil Gaiman, creator of the story, as executive producer. The series is developed by Allan Heinberg (the screenwriter of Wonder Woman) and will reimagine what would happen to Morpheus if he were freed from his captivity in 2021 – unlike in the comics, where he escapes in 1988, and adapts the first two arcs of the comics.

In addition to Sturridge and Coleman, the list consists of Gwendoline Christie (who will play Lucifer), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Death), Patton Oswalt (the crow Matthew), Vivienne Acheampong (Lucienne, the female version of butler Lucien from the comics), Asim Chaudhry (Abel), Sanjeev Bhaskar (Cain), Mason Alexander Park (desire) and Boyd Holbrook (The Corinthian).

During the event, a new poster for the series was released, featuring the first appearance of the series. Despair in an official image.

Sandman poster

New Sandman poster, released at SDCC.

The Sandman debut in August 5 on Netflix.

