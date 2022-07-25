New 2023 Toyota Yaris has first images in Asia

With launch confirmed for August 9, the New Toyota Yaris 2023 appears on video in Thailand, where it will make its world debut.

The Japanese brand’s compact sedan shows a new design, which makes it much more current than the current generation, launched there in 2010 and also produced in Brazil.

Codenamed D92A, the New Yaris will be built on the DNGA platform, a low-cost Daihatsu variant of Toyota’s TNGA.

With a fluid and very aerodynamic body, the New Yaris will have a short front and trunk with almost no horizontal lid, integrating the general design, closer to a coupe.

The front sports new compact and straight full LED headlights, with a very wide grille next to the bumper, connected to the Toyota logo and to the frieze that connects to the optics.

At the rear, the LED taillights have a new layout and maintain the horizontal position of the current model, being cut by the trunk lid.

Inside, the New Yaris has an entirely new panel and is light years away from the current one, with a multimedia screen highlighted on top of the set, with a soft coating with a choice of colors.

This finish extends to the console and, in the case of the Thai Yaris Ativ, in a beautiful burgundy color, which continues on the armrests and leather seats with braided seams.

With the start button highlighted, the dashboard of the New Yaris has automatic air conditioning, a shiny black gear lever base and a new steering wheel with circular controls.

The cluster will also be new, but from what little we can see, it will focus on an analogue-digital set, like the new generation rival Honda City, already on sale here.

With a superior finish and apparently more interior space, the New Yaris may not increase the trunk, but any loss will not detract from an overall change after a decade.

In terms of mechanics, the New Yaris will have a hybrid Dynamic Force 1.5 three-cylinder engine with 91 horsepower and 12.2 kgfm, with a dual electric motor of 80 horsepower and 14.3 kgfm.

Delivering a combined 116 horses, the New Yaris will be one notch below the Corolla Hybrid, which upgraded there, now has 131 horses.

It is also known that the New Toyota Yaris 2023 will have an E-Four version with AWD traction provided by a third electric motor of 5.3 horsepower and 5.4 kgfm.

This is very interesting for a possible “emerging” Yaris Cross, while the other options will be a 1.2 liter and 1.5 liter Dynamic Force 120 horsepower.

Toyota Yaris 2023 – Photo gallery