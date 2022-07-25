New airline attracts pilots by offering BRL 1.2 million salary plus benefits

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago


A week ago, the start-up American Connect Airlines announced the launch of an aggressive recruitment program, which it is calling Smart Start Captain. For him, the company will offer up to thirty American commanders a salary that promises to be the largest in its market niche.

The remuneration offered amounts to more than a quarter of a million dollars a year (about R$ 1.2 million at the current exchange rate) and more competitive benefits, above the regional competitors with which it will compete.

“We recognize the hiring challenges the industry is facing and are taking these unprecedented steps to meet our fledgling airline’s business objectives, providing pilots with economic security and quality of life opportunities.” said John Thomas, CEO of Connect Airlines. “Creating a new airline in a challenging market means we have to do things differently and smarter than others”.

As requirements, the company asks pilots to have a minimum of 2,500 hours of total flight time, including 1,000 hours of flight time on airlines certified 121 (airline) or 135 (air taxi).


For the company, pilots with this level of experience have gone through the ups and downs of the industry and are looking for a better work-life balance. With its regional service and aircraft returning to their base each day, Connect will offer its commanders the opportunity to set smarter schedules to optimize their service time and life.

“We are looking for commanders who see the opportunity to build a new airline and to directly participate in how it works and grows,” said David Marcontell, director of operations for Connect Airlines. “There is tremendous benefit in collaborating with our pilots to build a smarter airline and we are supporting that with a compensation package that is considerably larger than any other US Regional and highly competitive with Low Cost Carriers (LCC) as well.”.

Certification

Connect is now working with US and Canadian regulators to complete its certification process before starting scheduled service between Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport and Chicago-O’Hare and Philadelphia airports.

Connect’s Dash 8 turboprop aircraft will generate up to 40% less carbon emissions than the US regional jets they replace. In addition, the airline plans to be the first zero-emission passenger airline in the U.S. through a recently announced order with Universal Hydrogen for hydrogen-powered aircraft starting in 2025.

“By flying turboprops, we are offering potential commanders the opportunity to fly a high-performance aircraft while playing a leading role in dramatically reducing aviation’s carbon footprint and helping the US achieve its climate goals.” said Marcontell. “We look forward to welcoming our new class of smarter aviators.”


