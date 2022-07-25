new couple? João Guilherme makes an unusual request to Bruna Marquezine and the web reacts

Big couple? The actor João Guilherme returned to madden his fans on social networks. The young man shared in his stories a series of videos admiring the beauty of our muse Bruna Marquezine. In the images, he appears leafing through a magazine with photos of the actress to the sound of “5 conto”, by Baco Exu do Blues.

In addition, Leonardo’s son makes an exclusive request for Bruna. “Honey, sign for me please. Baco passed the vision”, wrote João Guilherme. It is worth mentioning that the song chosen in the video made netizens suspect an affair.

Netizens, who always talk about the actor’s relationships with famous women, went wild and had fun with the situation. “I don’t think you can do this one,” said a follower. “Take it easy, João Guilherme. The business there is another level”, joked another follower. “She doesn’t even keep him! It will just be at ease”, assured another internet user.

On vacation in Ibiza, during a boat trip, Rafaella Santos and Léo Picon helped the actor, João Guilherme, to change his look. “This one was one of the cutting options. Leo Picon and Rafaella are going to open a salon”, wrote the actor in a publication.

With his hair shaved off, the actor also told his followers that the paradise place has become one of his favorites in the world!

