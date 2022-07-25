new young Corinthians athlete arouses interest in Europe and may leave the Club

Corinthians will not have Cássio in goal to face Atlético-MG this Sunday (24), at Mineirão, for the 19th round of the Brasileirão. With pain in the lumbar region, the alvinegro idol did not even travel to Belo Horizonte. The novelty is on account of the replacement. Matheus Donelli has been constantly listed by Vítor Pereira and was even a starter last Saturday (23), against Ceará. But, he won’t be the chosen one this time.

Carlos Miguel will gain an opportunity with the Portuguese coach and will be under Timão’s goal in the match against Galo. The debut of the 2.04m archer hired from Internacional last year was highly anticipated by the Corinthian nation and the news of his ownership reverberated on the Web this Saturday (23). Fact is, the 23-year-old could in fact become Cassio’s backup for the season’s sequel.

That’s because, after Ivan was involved in negotiations with Zenit, Matheus Donelli could be the next goalkeeper to leave the Club. According to journalist Ekrem Konur, who specializes in the international transfer market, the young athlete attracts the interest of teams from England, Italy and Portugal. With the transfer window open since last Monday (18), the 20-year-old archer could be one more on his way to European football.

Matheus Donelli participated in five matches for Timão this season: he started against Santo André and Santos for Paulistão, and against Palmeiras and Ceará in the Brasileirão. Also for the national championship, he entered the stoppage time of the classic with São Paulo, after Cássio’s injury. Other than that, he has been on the bench with Vítor Pereira. As he will be this Sunday (24), only this time, seeing a different starter on the field.