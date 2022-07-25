Ney Latorraca talks about 20-year relationship with Edi Botelho

Ney Latorraca turns 78 today and revisited his life trajectory and his nearly 60-year career in an interview with O Globo.

The actor says he is happy with his age and with the choices he has made so far. “I don’t regret not having children. I even thought about it at one time, but I thought better: ‘Oh no, this whole thing about finding a place for a child in a boarding house will start again…'”, he said, in a good tone. – humorous.

“I live with a wonderful person, a great companion, friend and good actor who is Edi Botelho”, he commented on his companion for over 20 years.

The artist continues with the care against covid-19 and only leaves the house to go to the doctor, exercise and vote, but he still doesn’t have a candidate for the presidential elections. Ney says he expects “a president who takes care of the class, the people and takes away this great annoyance” that is in power.

He is currently rehearsing for the play based on his trajectory, “Seu Neyla”, written by Heloisa Périssé with the collaboration of Aloísio de Abreu and José Possi Neto, who also directs the show.

The actor will not leave the house for the staging: he will tell his adventures from his apartment thanks to technology.

Ney Latorraca and Edi Botelho (left) Image: Disclosure

“Studying one’s own history moves us. I’m not made of steel, right? I talk a lot about my mother… She died in 1984, I was 49 years old, she was 71. Super lucid, she called me and said: ‘Ney, you’re a great son and I think you’re a wonderful actor. You’ve done great things, ‘Anarchists’, ‘Rabo de skirt’ and you’re succeeding in the theater. And I got to see that in life. I saw you come true and I’m happy’. Her last sentence to me was: ‘Today they hit the jelly'”, said Ney, referring to the acetates used to color the stage lights.

To Globo, Perissé said that she was thrilled to write about the actor.