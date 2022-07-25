Niterói’s bet that won the Mega-Sena prize was made over the Internet | Rio de Janeiro

Gambler from Niterói wins the Mega-Sena aloneMarcello Casal Jr / Agência Brasil

Rio- The resident of Niterói, in the Metropolitan Region, who alone won the Mega-Sena prize of R$ 13.7 million, on Saturday night (23), made his unique bet on Caixa’s Internet Banking. The information was confirmed by the agency’s advisory, this Sunday (24), which also stated that another 91 players matched five numbers.

Each one will receive the prize of R$ 32,808.29. The court, on the other hand, had 5,194 winners and will pay R$ 821.15 for each winner.

On the internet, the news about the new millionaire or millionaire from Niterói was talked about and there were even people wondering about not having been the big winner.

Next Wednesday (27), Mega-Sena 2504 has an estimated prize pool of R$ 3 million.

