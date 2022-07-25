Niterói’s bet that won the Mega-Sena prize was made over the Internet | Rio de Janeiro



Gambler from Niterói wins the Mega-Sena alone – Marcello Casal Jr / Agência Brasil

Published 07/24/2022 19:04

Rio- The resident of Niterói, in the Metropolitan Region, who alone won the Mega-Sena prize of R$ 13.7 million, on Saturday night (23), made his unique bet on Caixa’s Internet Banking. The information was confirmed by the agency’s advisory, this Sunday (24), which also stated that another 91 players matched five numbers.

Each one will receive the prize of R$ 32,808.29. The court, on the other hand, had 5,194 winners and will pay R$ 821.15 for each winner.

On the internet, the news about the new millionaire or millionaire from Niterói was talked about and there were even people wondering about not having been the big winner.

We have a millionaire among us A simple bet, with six tens, made in Niterói (RJ), won the Mega-Sena prize of R$ 13.7 million. The numbers were drawn on Saturday night (23) in São Paulo. The tens drawn were: 03 – 14 – 16 – 38 – 43 – 45. pic.twitter.com/b8PTWaChxI — I’m from Niterói (@SoudeNiteroi1) July 24, 2022

Niterói bet hit the mega sena numbers, a pity it wasn’t mine — Ulisses Silva (@ulisses_csf) July 24, 2022

Next Wednesday (27), Mega-Sena 2504 has an estimated prize pool of R$ 3 million.