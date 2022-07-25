“No one is obliged to like it, but respect, yes”; Ruivinha de Marte suffers accident and regrets malicious comments on her profile

Famous on TikTok as Ruivinha de Marte, Anny Bergatin, 24, vented to her followers through stories after being in a car accident last Saturday (23), in Manaus. The singer and influencer reported that in addition to all the inconvenience and suffering caused by the accident, she is also having to deal with mean comments from people who don’t like her work.

“There are many people who don’t like me here in Manaus and no one is obliged to like me, but respect, yes! They came in my direct, commenting nonsense. Saying ‘well done’ that this happened to me”, she lamented, adding: “I will continue to take Manaus, Amazonas, out, to the north, [email protected]”, promised the influencer, who has more than 6 million on Instagram. of followers and on Tiktok more than 16 million fans.

She published a photo of how her car looked after the crash and then recorded a sequence of videos in which she appeared crying a lot as she vented about the event. In the stories, Ruivinha stated that she had already gone to the hospital and that she was fine: “Guys, as you saw in the photo, we had a car accident. I just got home from the hospital, had tests done. I hit that side [da cabeça, o direito] in the airbag. The impact was very strong. I know my car was a ****, it dented everything. But we’re alive, me and my boyfriend. That’s what matters,” he reflected.

However, she couldn’t help but get emotional when thinking about the loss of the vehicle that was won with difficulty. “I cried a lot because it’s my car, right?. Even though we were fine, I was pretty sad about it. When we conquer our things, it’s sweaty. We feel bad, but God will help me recover”, she assured, who also reported how she felt at the time of the accident: “I just remember that at the time of the impact I was deaf. I couldn’t believe what was happening. My blood pressure went down, my arm was tingling, I hit my knee too. But I’ll be fine. I had an exam, I had a CT scan, to see if something had happened in the head, but everything is ok”, she said.