Nokia relaunches 8210 4G, 2660 Flip and 5710 XpressAudio

On June 12, the Finnish giant HMD Global, owner of Nokia launches classics, the announcement raised the spirits of classic cell phone lovers. In it, the relaunch of the 8210, 2660 Flip and 5710 XpressAudio was announced. According to the brand, the goal is to revive the time when technology was much simpler. However, despite having the same name as the old devices, they have some differences in design and functionality.

The company also took the opportunity to publicize the launch of the Nokia T10, a tablet that promises to please those who like more compact devices. It has an 8-inch screen and a 5,250 mAh battery, which promises plenty of duration for its users. In addition, it leaves the factory with Android 12 installed, ensuring more security for its owner.

The changes in appliances

For starters, a novelty that greatly pleased technology enthusiasts was the fact that the Nokia 8210 was relaunched with 4G compatibility, as well as impressive 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card.

Meanwhile, the 2660 Flip fully carries the essence of the 1990s, very popular for being an “open and close” device, it comes with a dedicated button for emergency calls and a charger stand. It also has a 2.8-inch screen and a 0.3 MP camera, Bluetooth 4.2, FM Radio and Micro SD input.

The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is made for those looking for a battery that can last a long time, in addition to also having 4G and a VGA rear camera. The device also has a stereo sound output, with outputs on the front and rear.

If there is interest in buying them, the first two were announced for the value of 59 euros (about R$ 320), while the 5710 is sold for 69 euros (R$ 370).