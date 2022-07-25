Nubank’s free programming course has 10,000 seats

Last Wednesday (20th), the Nubank informed that it should make up to ten thousand places available for vocational courses, these are free and focused on the area of ​​technology. The project consists of a social impact initiative, and its partners are Instituto Nu and the online teaching platform Descomplica.

The classes of Nubank courses will have topics such as web development (CS and JavaScript) and FrontEnd (design thinking, UX, CSS, HTML, among others). The courses also included a range of studies to prepare for the job market, covering subjects such as diversity, soft skills and project management.

Created in 2013, Nubank came up with the initiative to free people from a bureaucratic, slow and inefficient financial system. Since then, through innovative technologies and outstanding customer service, the company has been redefining people’s relationship with money across Latin America.

Nubank courses

The vacancies made available by the company are especially aimed at people over 18 years of age who live in social vulnerability. In addition, the program provides that 50% of the vacancies must be directed to black people, and 30% of these will be destined for women. This can be a mechanism to increase this portion that operates in the technological area in Brazil.

According to 2018 data from the Association of Information and Communication Technology Companies and Digital Technologiesjust over 10% of black women work in technology companies in the country, hence the initiative to prioritize these groups.

When it comes to black people enrolled in computer engineering courses, the numbers are even more worrying, they represent only 3%, according to data from the Higher Education Census released in 2019. All this information was collected and analyzed by the PretaLab platform. , which analyzed the presence of this segment in the technology market in Brazil.

class details

The course classes will last 15 weeks and will be made available in a 100% virtual way, whether recorded or live. In addition, course students will receive support material and will be entitled to technical assessments and a certificate of completion at the end of the course.

It should be remembered that the Nubank project also includes an internet operator as a partnership, which has not yet been made available by the company. With this partnership, students will be able to access content without using their own data package.

“The platform will unite the mission of uncomplicateto deliver quality education, like Instituto Nu, to face social inequality through education, in an effective and necessary product for those who need it most, bringing qualification and opportunity”, says Bety Tichauer, Expansion Director at Descomplica .

During the year 2022, the Nubank will only provide 3,000 vacancies. While the remaining seven thousand should be opened in the first half of next year. Registration can be done on the program website through the link, https://parceiros.descomplica.com.br/nubank/nuvem, registration starts on July 27th.