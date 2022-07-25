– Nurses can make use of defibrillation equipment Federal Council of Nursing

Resolution No. 704/2022 was published, which regulates the performance of Nursing professionals in the use of defibrillation equipment in the care of the individual in cardiorespiratory arrest. With this, nurses will be able to handle the multiparametric manual device to save lives. The resolution was prepared by the National Commission of Urgency and Emergency – Conue and by the National Commission of Intensive Care – CNTI.

According to the report by the counselor, Josias Neves Ribeiro, “there is a 7 to 10% reduction in survival for every minute in which there is a delay in defibrillation (…); performing CPR maneuvers can prolong pulseless VF/VT increasing the chances of successful defibrillation.”

And he also argues that although the use of the multiparametric manual defibrillator is for medical use, the Law that provides for the exercise of Medicine, does not bring it as a private procedure of the medical professional, therefore, the procedure can be performed by nurses properly trained in situations of imminent risk of death. For him, this resolution will guarantee care for victims of cardiorespiratory arrest who need the immediate use of a defibrillator, expanding the role of nurses in intra and extra hospital environments.

For the coordinator of Conue, Eduardo Fernando de Souza, since the creation of the intensive care commission there has been an integrated work with Brazilian Nursing to achieve this autonomy. “This resolution is very important, as it adds and subsidizes the quality of patient care.”

The CNTI coordinator, Cacilda Hildebrand, says that “the resolution supports the Nursing professional in a practice that he already has skill and competence.”

Source: Ascom – Cofen