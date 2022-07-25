The last chapters of ‘Pantanal’ should arrive soon, but there’s still a lot of history ahead. The plot reserves very strong emotions and some characters will have their respective fates sealed. Thaddeus (José Loreto), for example, will finally meet with the old man from the river (Osmar Prado), as published exclusively by ‘On the UOL Screen’.

The entity will make a request to the young man, convincing him to forgive José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) for all the years of rejection: “Of course you are my grandson”, will say. In the first version, Thaddeus he has his first contact with his grandfather when he is determined to leave the house. After listening to a conversation Phylum (Dira Paes), the boy is convinced that he is not the biological son of the farmer.

“Are you the Old Man from Rio?”question Thaddeuscreeped out. “You can also call me Joventino, my grandson”responds. “You know me”reacts the pawn, happy. “Of course I’ve known him since I was little. I’ve been wanting to talk to you for a long time.”completes the protector of nature. “I have been looking for you a lot”says the son of José Leoncio.

“I’ve seen you walking around in my saddle, up and down these pastures”comments the mystical being. “Hoping to see you, old man”ends Thaddeus. The elder then invites his grandson for a conversation by the river, ready for a definitive chat with the heir. On the air since March 28, the novel das nine is a remake of the work of Benedito Ruy Barbosa.