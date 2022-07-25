On the beach, Flay teases by zooming in with a thong that’s too small: “It almost didn’t cover it”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/mcBNSzPMVh0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/mcBNSzPMVh0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/mcBNSzPMVh0/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/mcBNSzPMVh0″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Natural beauty that speaks, right? Flayslane, former participant of “Big Brother Brasil 20”, left fans completely shocked with his good form this Sunday (24) while enjoying a day at the beach in Fortaleza. The brunette traveled with none other than Larissa Tomásia and stirred the nets with her records.

Renewing her tan, the singer bet on a light-toned bikini and did not fail to impress with her very defined shape, also showing off her broken belly of millions! “He knows I’m crazy,” joked the muse in the caption.

Flay still had thousands of compliments from his fans and, of course, he rocked on Instagram. “The cat’s negative belly”, pointed out a follower, exalting Flay’s body. “What a woman, Brazil”, drooled another internet user in the comments of the publication. “She’s a diva”, fired another, reacting to the breathtaking clicks. Check out:

Deolane Bezerra clarifies controversy with Flay

Release the verb! Recently, lawyer Deolane Bezerra was the guest of PocCast, where she told how her fight with ex-BBB Flayslane started. The influencer revealed that the two did not get along when they met at an event.

“I thought she was scowling at me,” Deolane said. “We were making a presence in a store in Fortaleza. Me, her, Carlinhos Maia, a lot of people. Then someone called her an ‘influencer’. Then, on my side, she said: ‘I’m not an influencer, I’m a singer’. I thought she was wanting to take off with us. I was quiet, I was mute and I stayed”, added the lawyer.

Deolane also revealed that the two understood each other during Farofa da Gkay: “Dayanne said: ‘yeah, she thinks the same thing as you’. Then she took Flay to me and that was it. Today we are c* and underwear”.

