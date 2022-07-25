On the eve of receiving the ATR 72, Total Linhas Aéreas signs a contract to train the team





At the end of June, CPaT Global and Total Linhas Aéreas signed a new contract that aims to train professionals from the Brazilian airline in Aircraft Systems for the Boeing 737 Classic, ATR42-500 and ATR72-600, together with the portfolio of Aviation Specialty courses (General Disciplines).

“CPaT is proud to support Total Linhas and its growth as an airline,” said Greg Darrow, Vice President of Sales. “CPaT offers distance education in aviation to most airlines in Brazil, and this agreement further strengthens our position in the region.“.

Total Linhas Aéreas has a diversified history since its foundation in 1988, but it was from 2001 onwards that Total took its biggest evolutionary leap. By filling a gap left by large companies, the company started air connections between capitals and cities in the interior of the country, taking the concept of regional aviation in Brazil to another level.





From the route that connected two cities (Belo Horizonte and Montes Claros, both in Minas Gerais) in December 2001, the company reached, in December 2007, the mark of 29 Brazilian cities served, transporting an average of 450,000 passengers per year in 8 states.

In 2008, Total transferred its assets destined for the regular passenger line to third parties, recovering its vocation as a cargo company. Currently, Total is exclusively dedicated to corporate transport (charters) of people and cargo, again filling a large gap in the air transport sector in Brazil.

The company currently has a fleet of Boeing 727, 737-400 and ATR 42 aircraft. The company should soon receive its first of two ATR 72-600s on order. According to the registration reservations requested by the airline, the equipment has serial numbers (msn) 996 and 1020, having previously flown on Azul until 2017.



