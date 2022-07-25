Opportunity! Smiles offers an annual fee waiver for the GOL Smiles card issued by Santander

Great opportunity for you to have your card GOL Smiles issued by Santander! During the Orange Weekthe loyalty program is offering one year of free membership, plus a sign-up bonus [bônus de adesão] of up to 20 thousand miles. The offer, which is valid for requests made until August 1st, is subject to a credit review.

how to apply

Access the promotion page; Click in “order now“; Analyze which card meets your profile and click “Request card”*; Fill the form with all your data; and Finalize the request.

*Card approval is subject to credit review.

Discover the GOL Smiles cards

Discover the GOL Smile cards beloware eligible for promotion and the benefits of each:

GOL Smiles Infinite Card

Earn up to 20,000 miles on purchase;

Earn up to 4 miles directly in your Smiles account for every US$1 spent

Exclusive access to GOL Premium Lounges;

Free dispatch of the first bag;

Check in and priority boarding on GOL flights;

Easy purchase GOL – Tickets in up to 12 interest-free installments – 1 extra mile per dollar spent;

Validity of miles of up to 10 years;

Earn qualifying miles on all purchases to upgrade your Smiles category;

Visa Concierge 24/7 personal assistant;

International medical emergency with 24-hour online medical assistance;

Withdrawal and emergency card replacement;

Original price, purchase and extended warranty protection;

Baggage protection for loss, theft or delay;

Travel protection for boarding delay, missed connection or flight cancellation.

GOL Smiles Platinum Card

Earn up to 15,000 miles on purchase;

Earn up to 3 miles directly in your Smiles account for every US$1 spent;

Exclusive access to GOL Premium Lounges;

Free dispatch of the first bag;

Check in and priority boarding on GOL flights;

Easy purchase GOL – Tickets in up to 12 interest-free installments – 1 extra mile per dollar spent;

Earn qualifying miles on all purchases to upgrade your Smiles category;

Visa Concierge 24/7 personal assistant;

International medical emergency with 24-hour online medical assistance;

Withdrawal and emergency card replacement;

Original price, purchase and extended warranty protection.

GOL Smiles Gold Card

Earn up to 7,500 miles on purchase;

Earn up to 2.5 miles directly in your Smiles account for every US$1 spent;

Priority boarding on GOL flights;

Easy purchase GOL – Tickets in up to 12 interest-free installments – 1 extra mile per dollar spent;

Earn qualifying miles on all purchases to upgrade your Smiles category;

24-hour travel assistance;

Withdrawal and emergency card replacement;

Original price, purchase and extended warranty protection.

Don’t have a Smiles Club?

If you are interested in being part of the Smiles Club, in partnership with the program, we got a special condition: additional bonus miles in your subscription! Check the available plans:

Find out how the Smiles Club works.

Important informations

Offer valid until August 1, 2022;

The offer is subject to credit analysis and is valid for individual cardholders;

The annual fee waiver will be valid for 12 months from the date of hiring;

Cards that have the credit function enabled on 07/25, with a previous contracting date, as well as upgrades, downgrades, brand transformation and additional contracting will not be eligible;

To request the card, account holders must access the WAY Santander app and non-account holders the Santander website; and

The promotion is not cumulative with other promotions that may be in effect.

This campaign is an excellent opportunity for you to enjoy the benefits of the cards co-branded from Smiles for free [ao menos por doze meses] and still earn a generous sign-up bonus [bônus de adesão]. It is worth remembering that, in addition to the annual fee exemption and bonus, GOL Smiles cards offer numerous advantages to their holders.

Thinking of taking advantage? For more information, visit the promotion page.

At the time of writing this article, the Santander website and the Way app were somewhat unstable. We recommend that you wait for normalization to make your request and we remind you that the campaign is valid until August 1st.

