Palmeiras employee is surprised with wedding on the lawn of Allianz Parque | palm trees

An employee and supporter of Palmeiras was surprised this Sunday afternoon, at Allianz Parque, before Verdão’s match against Internacional, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship.
Luiz Carlos Jr., narrator and coordinator of TV Palmeiras, received an unexpected proposal from his now wife, Tereza Bezerra: a wedding ceremony on the lawn of the Palmeiras arena.
+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!
– The emotion of getting married in the stadium is indescribable, I came prepared to assist in a ceremony, but I didn’t imagine it was mine. Palmeiras is part of my life, of our history together. If I am at Palmeiras today, a lot is due to the support of Tereza, who has always been by my side in the decisions and supported me when I received the proposal – said Luiz Carlos Jr., fiancé this Sunday afternoon.
Luiz Carlos Jr. and Tereza Bezerra got married on the lawn of Allianz Parque — Photo: Marcos Ribolli
Luiz Carlos and Tereza have been together since July 2015, a year before the narrator was hired to work at the heart club.
– She who designed everything together with Palmeiras. At first it didn’t sink in when I saw her entering the field, I understood as she walked towards me. She is shy, so I never imagined that she would come across something of this proportion – explains Luiz Carlos.
See other images from the wedding at Allianz Parque:
Luiz Carlos Jr., an employee of Palmeiras, got married on the lawn of Allianz Parque — Photo: Marcos Ribolli
Luiz Carlos Jr. and Tereza Bezerra got married on the lawn of Allianz Parque — Photo: Marcos Ribolli
Luiz Carlos Jr. and Tereza Bezerra got married on the lawn of Allianz Parque — Photo: Marcos Ribolli
Luiz Carlos Jr. and Tereza Bezerra got married on the lawn of Allianz Parque — Photo: Marcos Ribolli
+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!
🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Palmeiras🎧
+ Read more news about Palmeiras