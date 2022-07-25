





Palmeiras suffers scare at the end, but defeats Internacional and remains leader of the Brasileirão Photo: Vinicius Nunes

Palmeiras returned to have a solid performance in the victory over Internacional by 2 to 1, this Sunday, to continue in the leadership of the Brasileirão. Coach Abel Ferreira’s team knew how to play intelligently and spent most of the time in the opposing field, but suffered a scare at the end and almost got into trouble. The triumph came from the feet of Gabriel Boy in the 42nd minute of the second half.

It was on the left side that Palmeiras opened the scoring. Dudu made a great move and found Gómez, who as a striker, sent it to the net. Without scares, the alviverde team knew how to control the match cornering Inter throughout the first half. Not even Murilo’s disallowed goal slowed Palmeiras’ offensive momentum.

Inter returned with changes for the second half and rehearsed a reaction, but Palmeiras showed that they do not occupy the leadership of the Brasileirão by chance. The second goal almost came from a corner, but goalkeeper Daniel and the crossbar avoided it. The atmosphere at Allianz Parque was tense when Alemão took a long shot and hit the post.

While Abel’s team did not kill the game, Inter sought a draw with Alemão in a good offensive plot. But it was Palmeiras’ day. Gabriel Menino took advantage of the cross and secured the three points for the leader of the competition.

With the rest week, Palmeiras returns to the field on Saturday, away from home, to face Ceará, at 16:30, for the Brasileirão.

PALM TREES 2X1 INTERNATIONAL

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Vanderlan; Zé Rafael, Danilo (Luan) and Raphael Veiga (Gabriel Menino); Scarpa (Breno Lopes), Dudu (Wesley) and Flaco López (Merentiel). Coach: Abel Ferreira.

INTERNATIONAL: Daniel; Mercado, Vitão, Kaique Rocha and Thauan Lara; Gabriel (German), Johnny, Edenílson and Carlos de Pena; Pedro Henrique (David) and Wanderson (Mauricio). Coach: Mano Menezes.

GOALS: Gómez, 17 minutes into the first half. Alemão, in the 37th minute of the second half, and Gabriel Menino in the 43rd.

REFEREE: Bruno Arleu de Araújo.

YELLOW: Gabriel.

AUDIENCE: 38,658 fans.

INCOME: BRL 2,282,828.60.

LOCATION: Allianz Park.