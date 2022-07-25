‘Pantanal’: Irma will reveal to her mother that she is pregnant | come around

Sister (Camila Morgado) left many of his worries behind when he settled with Trinity (Gabriel Sater). The madam and the pawn have been together, up and down, it’s been a while. He even says that while he is with her, the deal with the devil is annulled. And now all that makeout produced a fruit.
Irma (Camila Morgado) confirms that she is pregnant, in ‘Pantanal’ – Photo: Globo
the girl’s mother, Mariana (Selma Egrei), will already be suspicious, but, it doesn’t take long, you will receive confirmation.
“Daughter, don’t you think that… Don’t tell me that you…”, Mariana will ask, already very suspicious.
“It’s true, mother! I’m Pregnant. And I’m already terrified enough by this ‘novelty’”, confirms Irma.
“I took the test that Jove bought for Juma in Campo Grande… And it was positive”, she will continue.
“And now, what are we going to do?”, will ask her mother, as always, worried about the future.
“I’m going to talk to Trindade. You have nothing to do”, says the daughter.
“And what will that pawn do for you and this child?”
Mariana worries when she finds out that Irma is pregnant, in ‘Pantanal’ — Photo: Globo