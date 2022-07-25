Pantanal: Jove discovers that Juma is living in the tapera with Zé Lucas, goes after it and José Leôncio tries to avoid tragedy: “Only if he is killed”

The situation will be tense after the aspiring pawn discovers that Juma and Zé Lucas are together in the tapera

In wetland, the next chapters promise strong emotions. O plot from the photo of old man from the river (Osmar Prado), taken by Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa), must have unexpected developments. According to information from the OFuxico website, Juma (Alanis Guillen) gets angry again with her husband because of the record made without the mystic being’s permission.

In this context, the heiress of Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes) abandons the aspiring pawn and returns to the tapera. There, the jaguar woman approaches Zé Lucas (Irandhir Santos) and the two begin to live together. However, the favorite child of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) discovers that the former truck driver is with the wild one and promises to go to the place.

Afraid that a misfortune will happen, Filó’s companion (Dira Paes) promises: “And I will arrive before him“. In fact, the rancher manages to arrive earlier, but he does not avoid the disagreement between the brothers. If remake be faithful to the first versionIrma’s nephew (Camila Morgado) says he went to get his wife.

“I’m not going with you, Joventino“, the pantaneira counters. Next, Zé Leôncio tries to appease the situation, but the bastard provokes: “Accept her will, my brother“. It’s enough for chaos to set in: the Mariana’s grandson (Selma Egrei) asks the herdsman not to call him brother.

“I just came after her [Juma]that I was worried that something would happen“, guarantees the crush Erica (Marcela Fetter). “And I asked him to stay“, adds Juma. “only if killed“, replies the boy from the city. The duo then starts the aggression.