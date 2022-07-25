Paraná supermarket will have a plant to produce its own electricity

With an investment of R$ 7 million, the network of Bahniuk supermarketsfrom the city of malletat the interior of Paranáwill open by the beginning of August its own remote photovoltaic power plant. The structure will have a capacity of 150,000 kilowatt hours, equivalent to the consumption of 1,000 homes, and will be the largest remote plant to serve supermarkets in the state.

Solar energy will be used to fully supply nine of the group’s 11 stores in the South Region. This is the first step of the retail chain that already plans to expand its operation, producing and selling clean and renewable energy to other consumers.

+ Read more: “Death” of the centenary Rádio Clube Paranaense B2 already has a date to happen

The markets in the cities of Mallet, Antônio Olinto, Inácio Martins, Paula Freitas, Paulo Frontin, União da Vitória and the Palmeira store, to be opened this week, will be supplied by the solar plant. In the other two larger stores, the investment in the plant is unfeasible due to the high consumption of electricity. These two units will also buy energy on the free market as a way to reduce costs.

Although the energy is consumed by the Bahniuk markets in the southern region of the state, the energy will be produced approximately 500 km away, in the municipality of Marechal Cândido Rondon, in western Paraná.

+ Now on the Tribune! Fire destroys part of Umbanda terreiro in Curitiba; pai de santo suspected of crime

“The choice for the location was due to the fact that the West is one of the best points of solar irradiation in Paraná. In Mallet, production would be 15% lower than it will be in Marechal Cândido Rondon”, explains Eduardo Hahn de Castro, president of Sion Energia, a company from Curitiba responsible for the design and conception of the structure for the Bahniuk Supermarket and which manages another 17 plants and develops 16 more projects in six Brazilian states.

>>> Read more in the Paraná SA column of Gazeta do Povo