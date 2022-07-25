Participant of Largados e Pelados is found dead in a “mysterious” scene

The death of Melanie Rauscher, 35, is intrigued by agents of the Prescott Police Department, in the state of Arizona (USA). A former participant in the reality show Largados e Pelados (Discovery Channel), the woman was found dead on July 17, in the guest room of a family home that called her to take care of their dogs while they were traveling. The information was released by the TMZ website and confirmed by a friend who was also confined to the survival reality.

According to Corey Kasun, a representative for the Prescott Police Department, the couple found Melanie lying in bed under “mysterious circumstances”. Next to it were a few cans of compressed air—usually used for dusting off computers. The objects caught the attention of detectives, but it is not yet known whether the items are related to the death of the American.

As of this writing, no traces of drug use or a suicide note were found. The police officers responsible for the case also did not identify clues that would point to a murder, so they are awaiting the coroner’s report to understand the cause of death.

Participation in reality

Melanie Rauscher participated in Largados e Pelados in 2013. In the program, two people are left in a forest, without clothes, food, water or any other type of supply. In this way, they need to join efforts to survive in the midst of nature. She returned to the reality show in 2015 for the spin-off: Largados e Pelados – A Tribo.

Jeremy McCaa, who also participated in Largados e Pelados, mourned the death of his partner and friend on his Facebook page. “We had such great chemistry on the show, and it blossomed into a friendship that words cannot describe. Her laugh was unique. Her friendship was incredible. Even though we weren’t of the same blood, we were a family. I could always count on her,” he wrote. “We had so many moments where we supported each other. She was my swamp wife, a best friend, a strong woman, an amazing person and I will always cherish our moments together.”