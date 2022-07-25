Patient held in private prison at a hospital in RJ talks about complications from plastic surgery: ‘I’m necrotic’ | Fantastic

She had an abdominoplasty – a procedure to remove excess skin and fat from the abdomen – and had silicone implants in her breasts with a doctor who was very popular on social media: the Ecuadorian plastic surgeon Bolívar Guerrero Silva.

But complications started a few days later. With severe pain and some infected points, in early June Daiana was hospitalized again..

“My chest is all necrotic. I have a hole in my belly. Two! One under the navel”, said Diana in an audio.

Her health deteriorated and her relatives decided to go to the police. The family said the doctor made it difficult for her to transfer to another hospital..

“I couldn’t walk down the hall, I couldn’t do anything. Just being locked in the room I was in”, says the victim.

On Monday (18), Bolívar was arrested inside the hospital’s surgical center, accused of keeping Diana in private prison.

“I need to get out of here as soon as possible. I’m getting done. They are so doping me. I want to get out of here. I just want to get out of here. I want them to transfer me to another hospital,” Diana said in a video.

After Daiana’s case came to light, more than 20 people have already sought the police station to denounce doctor Bolívar Guerrero.. The surgeon has been in prison since Monday (18). He had his temporary arrest extended and is responsible for false imprisonment, criminal organization and bodily harm. The case is now under judicial secrecy.

Hairdresser Lídia Pereira was one of those who denounced Bolívar Guerrero. She says she discovered the doctor through social media. And that plastic surgery was an attempt to improve self-esteem.

“About 3 years, taking courage, researching with other doctors, then I went there and did X-Tudão’, he says.

X-Tudão is Bolivar’s procedure package. He had a team of promoters in Whatsapp groups and social networks. The surgery package could be paid for in a booklet. Values ​​below the market price were divided up to ten times. Learn more by watching the full report in the video above.

On Thursday (21), Diana breathed a sigh of relief when she was transferred to the Federal Hospital of Bonsucesso, which offered a bed. the team of Fantastic made a video call with her. See the full report in the video above.

