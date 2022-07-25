Patient says arrested surgeon’s assistant claimed to be a doctor

A patient denounced that the nursing technician Kellen Cristina dos Santos, who worked as an assistant to the Ecuadorian plastic surgeon Bolívar Guerrero Silva, arrested in Rio on suspicion of keeping a patient in private prison, posed as a doctor. Kellen is a nursing technician, but her registration is expired with the Regional Board of Nursing. The information is from Fantástico, from Rede Globo.

In a statement to police, Kellen said he acted alongside bolivar “helping with technical support during operations, as well as helping to capture patients/clients”.

Despite the statement, images shared on social media show her appearing to operate on patients in the operating room. In a photo posted on Instagram, in which Kellen appears alongside Bolívar, the caption reads: “It’s always a pleasure to operate alongside her.”

The complainant says that, in January, she scheduled a surgery to place silicone with Bolivar, at Santa Branca Hospital, but who took over the negotiations was Kellen, who even passed the values ​​of the procedure.

In a WhatsApp conversation with the patient, Kellen wrote: “Masto [mastopexia] with prosthesis Como (sic) I charge 15 thousand”.

“She never told me that she was a nursing technician or that she was an assistant to Bolívar. No. She acted like she was a doctor”, the patient told the station.

After the surgery, the patient asked Kellen if it would be normal for “one breast to be lower than the other” and if “with time it will settle down”. Kellen didn’t respond to the question and wrote: “You’re causing these breasts wherever they go. Let’s bless (praying hand emojis)”.

After being ignored by the assistant, the patient went to Santa Branca Hospital, where Bolívar worked, to remove the drain from her breasts. Following, Kellen sent an audio to the patient’s cousin.

“She went to Bolívar’s office, so now she’s his patient, she’s not mine anymore. I don’t want anything to do with her anymore. She’s a traitor. She’s dangerous. with him. I’m out. She betrayed me!”

The patient said that she sued Kellen, Bolívar and Hospital Santa Branca.

“It doesn’t enter my mind that the hospital doesn’t know she wasn’t a doctor, it doesn’t enter my head. The hospital says she was a nursing technician when everyone knew her inside as a doctor, Dr. Kellen.”

The report did not find any way to contact Kellen, but the space remains open for positioning.

understand the case

The 63-year-old Ecuadorian plastic surgeon, Bolívar Guerrero Silva, was arrested by the Rio Civil Police on charges of keeping a patient in private prison inside a private hospital in Duque de Caxias, in the Baixada Fluminense region. The victim, Daiana Chaves Cavalcanti, 35, says she was being held against her will at the site for the past two months, which is denied by the doctor and Hospital Santa Branca.

According to the patient’s family, she underwent an abdominoplasty (a plastic surgery on the abdomen) in March with the surgeon. A few days after the surgery, in pain, the woman went back to the doctor. Since then, she would have undergone several other procedures and was unable to leave the hospital.

The patient was transferred last Thursday (21) to the Federal Hospital of Bonsucesso (HFB), and underwent a procedure on Friday to remove necrotic tissue in the region below the breasts and in the belly. The dressing was vacuumed and then the patient was returned to the intensive care unit where she is receiving special care.

According to the lawyer Ornélio Mota, who defends the patient, the procedure consisted of treating the necrotic part. “I could see that she felt better, her voice was firm and she was already a different person”, he evaluated.

Yesterday, the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro denied a habeas corpus requested by the plastic surgeon’s defense.

What does the hospital say?

In the early evening of Monday (18), Santa Branca Hospital spoke out and repudiated the suspicion of false imprisonment, which it referred to as “absurd”.

“With 43 years of operation, this unit is unaware of this practice within its establishment, always seeking to ensure the physical and mental health of its patients, valuing their right to come and go, supported by a professional multidisciplinary team, surgical centers and ICU with 20 beds operating 24 hours a day. We repudiate any criminal practices that have been wrongly attributed to us! Such an accusation is absurd”, says the note.

*With Marcela Lemos, in collaboration with UOL, in Rio, and Agência Brasil.