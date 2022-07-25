Paula Fernandes exposes maternity at 37 and decides on a name

Living her best moment in love, Paula Fernandes assumes the name of future children

The singer Paula Fernandes, one of the great names of country music, at the age of 37, conquered his space in fame and in the phonographic market. Performing several shows throughout Brazil, the muse has a lot to celebrate also in her personal life.

At the moment, Paula Fernandes dating the businessman Ronny Cecconelo. With just over 2 years of a serious relationship, little is seen of the two on social media. In fact, the singer still appreciates keeping a discreet life separating the artist from the person.

Living your best moment in love, Paula Fernandes she is usually caught at events with her handsome boyfriend and, from time to time, she publicly declares herself to him on the networks, however, the sertaneja focuses more on showing her work to the public.

When having a birthday, Paula Fernandes declared to his beloved, Ronny Cecconelo. “Love… may this new cycle that begins be full of happy moments, health, love and harmony. Happy Birthday! I love you!” she declared.

HEIRS AND NAMES

the fans of Paula Fernandes they already want a fruit of this union, wishing that soon they would have a child. But in fact, the singer and her boyfriend are not planning to have a child anytime soon.

Even though, Paula Fernandes, on some occasions, has already commented on her desire to be a mother in the future. The will is so certain that she even has a name in mind for her future heir. “Oh, I think and I give up”, she joked on her social media during the pandemic period.

Acting as a ‘good stepmother’, the singer guarantees that she gets along well with the businessman’s two children, from her previous marriage, and treats them as if they were children. “Well, if it were today, I think it would be Larissa, to call Lari, or Franchesca, in honor of my grandmother Francisca”, assumed the countrywoman about the possible names of her children.