payment in August is anticipated; see the dates

The federal government anticipated payment of the August installment of Auxílio Brasil. The rule is in the Official Gazette of today.

Now, the benefit will be paid between the 9th and 22nd of the month. Before, it would start on August 18.

The change does not affect benefit payments in September, October, November and December (see full schedule below).

Auxílio Brasil is paid according to the final digit of the beneficiary’s NIS (Social Identification Number).

In July, the benefit is still paid in the amount of R$ 400.

From August to December, the payment will already be made in the amount of R$ 600, according to the PEC (Proposal for a Constitutional Amendment) approved in Congress, which boosts social benefits.

August payment schedule

End of NIS 1 – 08/09

End of NIS 2 – 08/10

End of NIS 3 – 08/11

End of NIS 4 – 08/12

End of NIS 5 – 08/15

End of NIS 6 – 08/16

End of NIS 7 – 08/17

End of NIS 8 – 08/18

End of NIS 9 – 08/19

End of NIS 0 – 08/22

Complete payment schedule

NIS end 1

august 9

September 19

october 18

November 17th

December 12

NIS end 2

august 10

September 20

october 19

November 18

December 13th

NIS end 3

August 11th

September 21st

october 20

November 21st

December 14th

NIS end 4

August 12th

September 22

October 21st

November 22

December 15th

NIS end 5

August 15th

September 23th

october 24

November 23

December 16th

NIS end 6

August 16th

September 26

October 25

24th of November

December 19

NIS end 7

august 17

September 27

october 26

November 25th

December 20

NIS end 8

august 18

September 28

october 27

November 28th

December 21

NIS end 9

August 19th

September 29

october 28

November 29

December 22

NIS end 0

August 22

September 30th

October 31st

30th of November

December 23

Bolsonaro indicates he wants to maintain new value in 2023

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) indicated on Saturday (23) that the amount of R$600 of Auxílio Brasil can be maintained in 2023.

“We put an end to Bolsa Família, which paid an average of R$ 190 and now pays R$ 600. We achieved this within fiscal responsibility, among other things, not stealing. We can maintain this amount for next year as well”.

The Auxílio Brasil program was created to replace the Bolsa Família, with a value of R$ 400 per month. The government, however, decided to increase the benefit to R$ 600 a few months before the elections. But the expansion, until then, had an expiration date until December 31.

If the value of R$ 600 is maintained, the impact would be more than R$ 50 billion and would greatly reduce the space for other expenses, such as investments and funding for the public machine.