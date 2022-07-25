payment in August is anticipated; see the dates

The federal government anticipated payment of the August installment of Auxílio Brasil. The rule is in the Official Gazette of today.
Now, the benefit will be paid between the 9th and 22nd of the month. Before, it would start on August 18.
The change does not affect benefit payments in September, October, November and December (see full schedule below).
Auxílio Brasil is paid according to the final digit of the beneficiary’s NIS (Social Identification Number).
In July, the benefit is still paid in the amount of R$ 400.
From August to December, the payment will already be made in the amount of R$ 600, according to the PEC (Proposal for a Constitutional Amendment) approved in Congress, which boosts social benefits.
August payment schedule
- End of NIS 1 – 08/09
- End of NIS 2 – 08/10
- End of NIS 3 – 08/11
- End of NIS 4 – 08/12
- End of NIS 5 – 08/15
- End of NIS 6 – 08/16
- End of NIS 7 – 08/17
- End of NIS 8 – 08/18
- End of NIS 9 – 08/19
- End of NIS 0 – 08/22
Complete payment schedule
NIS end 1
- august 9
- September 19
- october 18
- November 17th
- December 12
NIS end 2
- august 10
- September 20
- october 19
- November 18
- December 13th
NIS end 3
- August 11th
- September 21st
- october 20
- November 21st
- December 14th
NIS end 4
- August 12th
- September 22
- October 21st
- November 22
- December 15th
NIS end 5
- August 15th
- September 23th
- october 24
- November 23
- December 16th
NIS end 6
- August 16th
- September 26
- October 25
- 24th of November
- December 19
NIS end 7
- august 17
- September 27
- october 26
- November 25th
- December 20
NIS end 8
- august 18
- September 28
- october 27
- November 28th
- December 21
NIS end 9
- August 19th
- September 29
- october 28
- November 29
- December 22
NIS end 0
- August 22
- September 30th
- October 31st
- 30th of November
- December 23
Bolsonaro indicates he wants to maintain new value in 2023
President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) indicated on Saturday (23) that the amount of R$600 of Auxílio Brasil can be maintained in 2023.
“We put an end to Bolsa Família, which paid an average of R$ 190 and now pays R$ 600. We achieved this within fiscal responsibility, among other things, not stealing. We can maintain this amount for next year as well”.
The Auxílio Brasil program was created to replace the Bolsa Família, with a value of R$ 400 per month. The government, however, decided to increase the benefit to R$ 600 a few months before the elections. But the expansion, until then, had an expiration date until December 31.
If the value of R$ 600 is maintained, the impact would be more than R$ 50 billion and would greatly reduce the space for other expenses, such as investments and funding for the public machine.