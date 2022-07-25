Pedro Bial appears next to his great love and assumes marriage

Pedro Bial, living a discreet life, appears in public with great love and assumes

The presenter of Globo, Pedro Bial, who presents the talk show “Conversa com Bial”, is a renowned journalist and considered a charismatic and intelligent personality by the viewer.

Living a discreet life, Pedro Bial is much speculated about their romantic involvement. As he is very famous and loved, he avoids exposing his life to the press and preserves his family environment.

Few know, but Pedro Bial is married and has children. A few days ago, he made a rare public appearance alongside his entire family, leaving the public surprised to learn who he has been in a relationship with for years.

Alongside his wife, Maria Prata, in addition to his two heiresses, Pedro Bial was photographed by the paparazzi on duty in a shopping mall in Rio de Janeiro. The renowned presenter and journalist was laughing with his daughters and showed a lot of charisma.

Four-year-old Laura and one-year-old Dora are the little daughters of the famous, who happens to keep all this well away from the media.

After years of secrecy, Pedro Bial assumes who he is married to and no longer hides: “Long live this amazing guy” “We were never able to talk about our separation”, famous person from Globo unmasks Pedro Bial with report Bial suffers drastic cut at Globo and faces outcome after 1000 programs and backstage fight

Pedro Bial was caught in the act leaving a theater with his family and, a few moments later, they went for a delicious ice cream. Despite keeping his family out of the spotlight, he didn’t mind being photographed. The four were very smiling at that particular moment.

+ In a coma for 6 years, famous has a dispute in the courts for a fortune of R$ 2 billion and employees fight over inheritance

MANY CHILDREN

Pedro Bial He is the father of five children in all. Laura and Dora are his minor daughters. When participating in “Mais Você” by Ana Maria Braga, the presenter of “Conversa com Bial” surprised by showing a family photo with all his children.

Pedro Bial stated that, during the high of the Covid-19 pandemic, he dedicated more time to his wife and daughters, becoming even closer to the family.

“If there was one thing that the pandemic brought me – the pandemic that brought so much sadness, so much misfortune, to everyone, each one suffering in their own measure – it was the opportunity to see these little ones and live with them. Because I was strictly confined, almost two years,” said the journalist.

+”I think it’s absurd”, Datena is publicly detonated, exposes suffering and confirms: “They call me a whale”