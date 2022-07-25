PF apprehends 300 birds in passenger bags at Brasília Airport | Federal District

The Federal Police seized 300 wild birds, on Saturday (23), in the suitcases of a passenger who was trying to board at Brasília International Airport. The birds, of the land canary species, were brought from Boa Vista, in Roraima, and would be sold to intermediaries, for R$ 15 each. The suspect was taken to the 1st Police Station, in Asa Sul, and then released.

RESCUE: Giant anteater and wild birds are rescued by the Environmental Military Police, in DF

Giant anteater and wild birds are rescued by the Environmental Military Police, in DF UNIT: PM rescues 208 birds in illegal breeding in DF

The 30-year-old man was arrested around 4 pm by Federal Revenue Service employees who work at the terminal. The discovery took place when the agents were inspecting the luggage, using X-ray equipment, and saw the birds, which were in cages distributed in three suitcases.

The Federal Police were called and took the suspect to the police station. According to the Civil Police of the DF (PCDF), the man preferred to remain silent, signed a term of commitment and then was released.

The penalty for the crime of trafficking in wild animals is imprisonment from six months to one year, and a fine. The birds were taken to the Brazilian Institute for the Environment (Ibama), which carries out the procedures to return them to nature.

2 of 2 Ground Canary — Photo: Leonardo Casadei Earth Canary — Photo: Leonardo Casadei

The canary-da-terra is a species known mainly for its strong song and the beauty of its feathers. The male is bright yellow and has an orange patch on the front of the head. The female, on the other hand, does not carry such a vivid tone in her plumage.

The color of the bird’s plumage is so striking that it gave the Brazilian national football team the nickname “the canary team”, according to scholars. 13.5 centimeters long and weighs approx. 20 grams.

The canary-da-terra lives in flocks that can house up to more than 30 individuals. The male’s vocal repertoire includes extensive territorial singing, which is performed only at dawn.

Because it is not a skittish bird and because it has a much admired song, the canary is often the target of wild animal trafficking. No wonder the bird was once considered an endangered species in some states.