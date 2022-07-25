‘Pipoca’ does not convince, Ivete Sangalo is compared to ‘Casa Kalimann’ and the web does not forgive: “Shame of others”

Former BBB program premiered in 2021 on Globoplay and did not go beyond the first season

The program “Pipoca da Ivete”, on Globo, finally had its premiere on the afternoon of this last Sunday (24), guaranteeing the first audience position for Globo. But the attraction led by singer Ivete Sangalo did not convince the web and divided opinions among internet users. The program, which is nearly two hours long, is shown before the Sunday afternoon games, followed by “Domingão com Huck”.

On social networks, netizens compared the newcomer of the day with Casa Kalimann, which was an unsuccessful bet by the group to put newcomer Rafa Kalimann as presenter on Globoplay. “Ivete had to be the guest celebrity on the show she presents. Casa Kaliman must have made a lot of famous people ignore the zap messages that Dumpling sends”, posted an internet user on Twitter.

“Guys, what a shame about this Ivete program”, criticized another user of the same social network. Globoplay invested in former BBB Rafa Kalimann as a presenter in charge of a talk show that mixed jokes and interviews. It didn’t work out, the show didn’t go ahead and ended after just one season. “A mixture of everything and nothing at the same time??? Looking like the Kalimann House. Okay, no,” said another.

But, not only destructive criticism lives a program and Ivete had her positive points in the public’s view. “To say that Ivete Sangalo has no charisma is, to say the least, nonsense”, published the profile Geovanna Gatas. “The only thing that sustains this program as a TV show is the charisma of Ivete Sangalo”, opined another internet user.