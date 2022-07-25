PL used public money even for a car that disappeared | Policy

Playback/Youtube Valdemar Costa Neto and Jair Bolsonaro

A party of President Jair Bolsonaro since November, the PL spent part of the public money it was entitled to last year with companies that manage the legend and their families. A survey carried out by GLOBO based on the rendering of accounts delivered to the Electoral Court shows that the acronym disbursed around R$ 1 million in expenses such as freight service for the mother-in-law of a director of the directorate, rent of a property belonging to a deputy and consultancy for a member of the association. In addition, the funds were used to buy a car that disappeared from the map and a virtual course that is now down. Sought, the PL did not manifest.

The party fund’s resources are managed by the national command of each party, which keeps a part and distributes the rest among the state directories. According to the legislation, these resources must be applied to expenses such as the rent of its headquarters and employees’ salaries, but they can also cover expenses for electoral campaigns this year. received R$ 53 million, but declared to have spent less than half, R$ 19 million, leaving the remaining amount in the caption box.

The Piauí directory received the most: R$ 1.6 million. Part of this amount was used to hire services provided by companies belonging to the family of the then president of the acronym in the state, state deputy Fábio Xavier: the legend disbursed R$ 43,500 for “printed materials”, for a micro-company that belongs to the Xavier’s wife. The party also paid R$55,000 in real estate rent to the party leader’s sister-in-law. And he spent another R$ 72 thousand on a freight and trailer service provided by his mother-in-law’s company.

These expenses are included in the PL reports sent to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), although the invoices were not attached to the process. Wanted, Xavier stated that he consulted the party’s legal department before making such contracts and that the area endorsed the deals involving members of his family and their respective companies.

All these expenses occurred during the period when Xavier presided over the PL in the state. Today, however, he is no longer in the party. Earlier this year, after Bolsonaro joined the PL, Xavier left the party and joined the PT. Since then, the acronym directory in Piauí is chaired by Samantha Cavalca, a supporter of the president.

She told GLOBO that she did not know the whereabouts of a R$179,000 car purchased by the party during the administration of her predecessor. She also says that she does not even know the make of the car and that she is only aware of the expense because it is on the statement delivered to the TSE:

“If it is proven that Fábio Xavier bought a car with money from the party fund, the PL of Piauí will want this car. We were not given anything, much less a car,” said Cavalca.

To GLOBO, Xavier confirmed the purchase of the car. According to him, the car is used by the municipal directory of Regeneração (PI), a city of 17,000 inhabitants 145 kilometers from Teresina. He claims that he was never contacted by the current president of the party to clarify any doubts about the matter.

Another expense of the PL, of R$ 168.9 thousand, took place with the hiring of M2G Consultoria e Assessoria. One of his partners is Garigham Amarante, director of the National Fund for the Development of Education (FNDE) and a man trusted by the legend’s president, former deputy Valdemar Costa Neto.

To prove the provision of services, the company must present reports stating that it has provided consultancy to the party on issues related to the Ministry of Education and the FNDE, precisely the body where Amarante is director.

In the documents sent to the Electoral Court, the consultancy reported information about meetings of its executives. This material exposes a coincidence of the company’s and Amarante’s agendas. On September 21, 2021, the consultancy records a meeting with former deputy Henrique Oliveira. On the same day, according to Garigham Amarante’s official agenda at the FNDE, there is a record of a meeting with the same former parliamentarian.

Sought after, Henrique Oliveira said that he had known Garigham since the time when the director was still working as an advisor in the Chamber of Deputies. According to him, the meeting at the FNDE was to congratulate him on his nomination for the post. The two, still according to Oliveira, met alone, without the participation of another person. Asked if he knew any company called M2G, the former deputy denied it.

By law, holders of positions such as Garigham Amarante can be part of the corporate structure of companies, as long as they do not appear as managing partners. Sought by GLOBO, he stated that he is not a managing partner of M2G and that “he does not personally provide such service to any political party”. He further alleges that M2G “provides services of a technical nature, based on information from open sources and, therefore, there is no incompatibility between the activity of a public servant and the status of shareholder of M2G”.

Distance learning courses

The bills sent by the PL to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) reveal that one of the biggest expenses of the party’s national command occurred through the PL Mulher, the party’s arm that must promote female participation in politics, a legal obligation.

Two companies with the same partner, Henrique de Lima Vieira, close to a member of parliament of the acronym, Zé Vitor (PL-MG), received R$ 606 thousand from the party to set up a distance learning system. The website with the courses that would have been provided, however, is down.

In one of the invoices, the company Cidade Positiva is listed as a beneficiary of R$ 14 thousand for the administration of the website Reaja, Mulher. However, the address was not even registered. He was also paid for creating profiles on Twitter (mulherreaja) and Instagram (Reajamulherdigital), of which there is no record.

Partner of the companies, Henrique Vieira presents himself as a photographer and has already provided different services to Zé Vitor, including taking photos of the parliamentarian’s wedding. On the networks, he calls the deputy a friend.

In contact with O GLOBO, Vieira says that he never committed any irregularity. According to the photographer, the contents related to PL Mulher have already gone off the air due to the end of the contract signed with the party. Vieira explained that the training course started initially in Minas Gerais and that it was Zé Vitor who took the distance learning project to PL Mulher.

“We had a platform for each state, and those interested had to fulfill the minimum number of classes. There were more than three thousand registrations and 997 people finished the course”, said Vieira.

GLOBO asked for access to the records of people who enrolled and completed the course, but Vieira stated that the contract provided for confidentiality, as well as privacy issues provided for in the General Data Protection Law.

In addition to being paid by the PL, Cidade Positiva was hired by Zé Vitor’s office to publicize the deputy in parliament. For this service, R$ 438 thousand have already been paid by the Chamber of Deputies. The company also manages Hora Minas, a website registered in the name of Zé Vitor, which disseminates positive information about the deputy’s work. Vieira denies that the deputy today has any relationship with the site.

Wanted, Zé Vitor did not respond to the report. The PL also did not comment on the expenses in the state directories and in the PL Mulher.

public property

In Tocantins, the list of expenses of the state directory in 2021 included R$ 10 thousand in rent for an office that belongs to the then state president, Deputy Vicentinho Júnior. According to the parliamentarian, owner of the property, the value is below the market average.

“The rent for the room here in the building was one thousand reais (per month). If you make an appointment, the rent here is R$ 1,200. My office is in one room, and the PL headquarters were in another room, front”, says Vicentinho, who recently left the PL and joined the PP.

For Carlos Ari Sundfeld, professor of public law at Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), political parties have a public character, and cases of hiring close people are potential injuries to public property.

“These cases are potentially cases of injury to the party and, consequently, to the public coffers. Even in a private company, it is not possible to use resources for personal benefit, harming the entity you manage.”

According to Luiz Fernando Pereira, general coordinator of the Brazilian Academy of Electoral Law and Politics (Abradep), the Electoral Justice has been treating cases like these “with a magnifying glass” in recent years, demanding more transparency in the case of contracting “related parties”, such as relatives, with public money.

“These expenses must meet the constitutional principles of impersonality, transparency, reasonableness, economy. The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) has demanded that the hiring of relatives be reasonable and proportionate and, in these cases, there will be a greater requirement to verify if the service was actually given.”

Enter the Last Second channel on Telegram and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal.