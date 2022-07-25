Poliana Rocha, after Leonardo kisses another, explodes with rage

Poliana Rocha sent a message in the can

Poliana Rocha He is usually very present on his social networks and this time he decided to send a special message to his followers. During the famous ‘diquinha da noite’, the socialite said everything she thought and surprised with the message, especially in the midst of Leonardo’s video.

For those who haven’t been following the news, the singer appeared in an old video from 2016, giving a woman a kiss in the dressing room. In view of this, Poliana Rocha’s fans are realizing that the messages from Zé Felipe’s mother seem more like special indirections to the situation she has been experiencing.

Before going to bed, for example, Poliana Rocha sent the following message: “Choose the person with whom you will share your life. Preferably someone you take that brings you peace when chaos sets in, that motivates you when discouragement knocks the door”. The outburst, in fact, continued on.

“Let him believe you. Life is too heavy to be with a person who feeds your crises”, said Poliana Rocha. Apparently, the message was quite accurate and matches the latest events. Even sending shades, the famous seems to be doing very well with her husband Leonardo.

INTIMATE DETAILS

The girl who appeared to kiss Leonardo ended up talking to Sonia Abrão, presenter of the program A Tarde é Sua, on RedeTV!. Kelly Silva gave even more details about what happened with Poliana Rocha’s husband backstage at the show and said that she has been suffering a series of attacks.

Leonardo’s wife, Poliana Rocha, makes a general statement to the singer’s friends with a final decision: “I’m sorry” Poliana Rocha opens up the truth of the relationship with Leonardo’s daughter and explodes: “Each one has its space” Woman who appeared kissing Leonardo exposes Poliana Rocha and spoils what she lives: “Afinetadas her”

“This video was filmed in September 2016. I am suffering aggression from the public, from the followers of Poliana [Rocha], aggression from fan clubs, verbal aggression. I would like to make it very clear that this was not just a show, he doesn’t see me so much as an unknown”, said the girl who came up with Leonardo.

In addition, she confessed that it was all consented to with the singer and gave all the intimate details on the matter. “You can see that I walked into the dressing room, it was being filmed by my mother. He turns, sees me and hugs me. We kissed, I’m not going to talk about a couple relationship, lover, I’m going to talk about the video “, shot the woman.