Poliana Rocha gives enough suffering and confirms: ‘Giving me value’

Poliana Rocha, tired of suffering, makes a decision and exposes the outcome

the singer’s wife Leonardo, the influencer Poliana Rocha, went to his social networks to open another box of questions and interact with his 7.2 million followers. Even though her husband is an artist and she is a strong influencer, she tries to keep her personal life very discreet.

Nonetheless, Poliana Rocha surprised his followers and answered the most indiscreet questions possible, probably in order to engage even more on the internet. In the question box, she made a radical decision and put an end to her intimate life, opening her chest to fans.

Poliana Rochawho is the singer’s mother Zé Felipe, however, without mincing words, he spoke more than he should and let slip a secret that aroused even more the curiosity of the public. In fact, she made a confession about an event from 5 years ago.

A follower asked in the question box: “What was the period that you woke up to live for you too?”, he asked, being promptly answered by Poliana Rocha: “In 2017, when I had even lost my identity… I decided after going through a situation to put an end to it”, she began, about her suffering.

RESILIENCE

“I stopped fueling my inner child, spoiled and always playing the victim! I started to position myself, I cut the emotional dependencies and above all I managed to see myself, to know who I am”, he explained. Poliana Rocha, giving a final resolution to your past ‘I’.

“Giving me my due. It was the most painful process I have ever gone through! But it was worth it. One day I’ll tell you details”, confessed the wife of Leonardo, telling what few knew and putting an end to the situation, being an example of overcoming.