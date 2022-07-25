Police arrest man suspected of killing 11-year-old girl

A man was arrested in the act this Saturday (23) on suspicion of killing, burning and hiding the body of 11-year-old Bianca Rodrigues de Siqueira Lima, in Paraíba do Sul, in the state of Rio de Janeiro. According to police officers from the Paraíba do Sul (107th DP) and Três Rios (108th DP) police stations, the man, whose identity was not revealed, was detained after searching with other security agencies in the region.

The girl’s family sought the police station late on Friday night (22) to report the disappearance. The relatives reported that Bianca had left her grandmother’s house, in the district of Sebollas, the previous afternoon, and they had no further news of her whereabouts.

According to delegate Cláudio Batista Teixeira, who is investigating the case, the girl was last seen on the back of a man’s motorcycle, who was known to the family. The motorcycle and the suspect were located, and the man confessed that he took the girl to a deserted place, raped her and killed her by strangulation.

The man also revealed the place where the girl was killed and had her body burned and hidden on a rural property on the banks of Estrada dos Macacos, in Paraíba do Sul. The expertise was carried out at the scene and her body was sent to the IML (Legal Medical Institute) in the region for necropsy. According to Chief Teixeira, the results of the autopsy showed that the girl was assaulted before she died and that she died as a result of the burns on her body, not strangulation.

On social media, the city hall of Paraíba do Sul decreed three days of official mourning for the death of Bianca Rodrigues, who was a student in the municipal school system. She would have turned 12 this Saturday.