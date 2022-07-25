Power Rangers actor undergoes gender transition in jail; he is sentenced to death

The former Red Power Ranger did numerous work on television in the 90’s edit

247 – John Julius Jacobson Jr, 42, starred in the TV series Power Rangers and was sentenced to death in California, USA, for double murder. Since he was arrested, the actor began his gender transition process, changing his name to Skylar Preciosa DeLeon and undergoing hormone therapy. The report is from the portal Na Telinha.

The former Red Power Ranger did a lot of television work in the 90’s, but in the 2000’s his success went down the drain. Unable to find work, the actor found in the world of crime an alternative to survive. Along with his wife, Jennifer Henderson, and 3 other accomplices, they approached the couple, Thomas Hawks and Jackie Hawks, and robbed their yacht, which at the time, in 2004, was for sale.

They attacked the boat’s owners, tied up the couple and threw them into the sea. The Hawks’ bodies were never found and years later, Skylar confessed to the murder.

Despite being sentenced to death by lethal injection, the death penalty in California has been suspended since 2019, so Skylar will likely spend the rest of her life on death row, while his wife, Jennifer, will serve life in prison without freedom.

